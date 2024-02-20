The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLU opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

