FLEX LNG Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

FLEX LNG has increased its dividend by an average of 153.3% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 114.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

