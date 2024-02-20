SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.51 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 67.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $511.30 million and $146.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015929 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,779.90 or 0.99891422 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00167748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006863 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,412,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,412,428.2517643 with 1,256,569,943.8710158 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.51653688 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $249,861,718.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

