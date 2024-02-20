Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 371,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 284,660 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 108,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,279. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.