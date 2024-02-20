KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $661.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.11. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $677.47.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

