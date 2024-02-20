Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2,932.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $917,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

