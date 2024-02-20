Bison Wealth LLC Sells 306 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

