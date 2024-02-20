Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.