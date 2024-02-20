Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.