Bison Wealth LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Several research analysts have commented on MDXG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

