Bison Wealth LLC Sells 6,365 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,574 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,747,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,119,000 after purchasing an additional 403,764 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

