Bison Wealth LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

