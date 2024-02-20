Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.39.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

