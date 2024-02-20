Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.12 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $90,743.62 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 79.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015929 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,779.90 or 0.99891422 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00167748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00123978 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $92,130.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

