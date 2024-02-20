Prom Price Tops $10.05 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Prom has a total market cap of $183.50 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $10.05 or 0.00019029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015929 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,779.90 or 0.99891422 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00167748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.13242755 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $6,818,347.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

