Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.76 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Metahero has a market cap of $28.76 million and $903,370.99 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000672 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005311 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.