Snehal Patel Acquires 12,700 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,951,923.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of GLSI opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.02. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Greenwich LifeSciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 37.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

