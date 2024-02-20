FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FirstService by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,631,000 after buying an additional 349,894 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.29.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

