PAX Financial Group LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.64. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $181.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

