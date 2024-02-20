CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,329 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Algoma Steel Group worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTL. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 262,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASTL opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.94 million, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.57. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

