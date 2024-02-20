PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 25,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 52.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.31. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.