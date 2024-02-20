CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.