CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.73 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.13% of Lindsay worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LNN. Roth Capital raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

