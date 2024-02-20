Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Decreased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

