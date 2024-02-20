CenterBook Partners LP Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 279.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800 over the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

