CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 7.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Belden by 1,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after buying an additional 956,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE BDC opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

