CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,321 shares of company stock worth $93,154,488. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,146.39 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,165.00. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,051.13 and a 200-day moving average of $946.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.