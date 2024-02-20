CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,525 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $54,468,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $33,014,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 7.1% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 22,798,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,960,000 after buying an additional 1,519,500 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 2.1 %

FYBR opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.09. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

