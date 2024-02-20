Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 200,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Citigroup by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.