Glenview Trust co Invests $795,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TT opened at $272.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $278.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

