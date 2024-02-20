Glenview Trust co Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 549,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,867,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

