Glenview Trust co Has $1.25 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 114.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

LIN opened at $431.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.84 and a 200 day moving average of $395.04. The company has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

