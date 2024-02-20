Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,876 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $41,964,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 183,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

