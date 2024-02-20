Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

