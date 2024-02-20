WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $31,525,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 66.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,115 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Five Below Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

