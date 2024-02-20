Qtron Investments LLC Invests $301,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 425.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BeiGene by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $272.49.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

