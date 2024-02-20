B2Gold (BTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

