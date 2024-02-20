Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

