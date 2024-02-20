Head-To-Head Analysis: Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Public Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $14.02 million 0.58 -$19.82 million ($1.08) -0.74 Public Storage $4.18 billion 11.84 $4.35 billion $10.91 25.80

Risk & Volatility

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -86.37% -86.05% -11.21% Public Storage 45.46% 34.76% 11.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bimini Capital Management and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Storage 1 4 4 0 2.33

Public Storage has a consensus price target of $293.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Public Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Summary

Public Storage beats Bimini Capital Management on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

