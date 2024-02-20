Enegra (EGX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $602,059.35 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $200.89 or 0.00380201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.07 billion and $602,059.35 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.53311298 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $588,936.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

