Guggenheim Begins Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

BTSG stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

