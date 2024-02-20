Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $418,650.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $370,600.00.
Altair Engineering Trading Down 1.3 %
ALTR opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.79, a P/E/G ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $92.92.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
