Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $418,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $370,600.00.

ALTR opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.79, a P/E/G ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $92.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

