Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 10,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,032.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $837,300.00.

On Monday, December 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,045 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,473 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock valued at $484,826,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,284 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 56,184 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

