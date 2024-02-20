Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Acquires 20,430 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.01. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

