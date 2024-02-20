Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CFO Sells $787,035.60 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.9 %

BC stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

