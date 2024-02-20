Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $856.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $817.22 and a 200-day moving average of $780.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $881.80.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

