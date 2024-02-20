AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 175.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.55 and a 52-week high of $143.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.06.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

