CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 21,516 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 418.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Timken by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Timken by 18.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 346,714 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Timken Stock Up 0.7 %

TKR opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.