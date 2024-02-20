Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,680 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $114,640,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,496,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

