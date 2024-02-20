Glenview Trust co Grows Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Glenview Trust co raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,150,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,461.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,428.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,446.32. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.